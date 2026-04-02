Our Lady of Victory Basilica Marks 100 Years

Step inside the Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna for the first time and the scale alone can take your breath away. Sunlight pours through stained-glass windows, casting soft color across the marble floors and rows of mahogany pews. The space is quiet but alive with detail, with arches and murals that naturally draw your eyes upward, reflecting the thoughtful design behind the entire Basilica.

That experience is especially meaningful in 2026. The Parish and National Shrine are celebrating an important milestone in May: 100 years since the Basilica’s consecration, when the building was officially dedicated for sacraments, prayer, and other sacred use.

Historic image courtesy of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica Historic image courtesy of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica

“Father Baker laid the cornerstone in August of 1921. He was 79 years old, but had a vision, a dream to build a national shrine in honor of his patroness, Our Lady of Victory,” says Monsignor David LiPuma, Pastor Director of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica.

Remarkably, Father Baker began construction without designated funds. He simply made an appeal for support, and donations poured in. The result is spectacular: a shrine designed by renowned architect Emile Ulrich; interior artwork planned by Italian master Gonippo Raggi, with assistance from Buffalo artist Marion Rzeznik; and stunning stained glass created by local artisan Otto Andrle.

Crowning it all is the Basilica’s magnificent copper dome. At 65 feet tall and 80 feet wide, it was second in size (only to the U.S. Capitol) when it was completed. The Basilica was considered complete on Christmas Day of 1925 and consecrated in May of 1926.

To recognize this special anniversary, OLV National Shrine & Basilica has been conducting extensive renovations to ensure Father Baker’s architectural fete can be rightfully admired during this year’s festivities.

Dome restoration image courtesy of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica

“One of our most visible efforts was the dome. It has lasted a hundred years of Buffalo winters, but was wearing thin,” adds Monsignor LiPuma. “The new copper roofing is constructed of a thicker 20-ounce sheeting and is simply stunning when the sun hits it.”

Besides the dome itself, the four 18 feet angels, which are trumpeting victory to the four corners of the world, are being carefully cleaned and restored in place.

Other major repairs include the Basilica’s pews, floors, interior dome, and stained-glass windows. Each with a unique history worth preserving.

“The pews are original African Mahogany. You can’t find that anymore. So, we turned to our local Kittinger Furniture Company, who took them out section by section to scrape the old finish, buff, sand, stain and reassembly them,” notes Monsignor LiPuma.

Restoration image courtesy of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica Restoration image courtesy of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica Restoration image courtesy of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica

That attention to craftsmanship extends throughout the Basilica, including one detail visitors may not immediately notice.

“There are more than 2,500 angels in every shape and form throughout the Basilica. Father Baker wanted you to see a guardian angel watching over you wherever you looked,” adds Monsignor LiPuma.

The restoration of the plaster, paint, and ornamentation along with the installation of a modern lighting system works together to highlight the enduring beauty in Father Baker’s vision.

Photo by R Gary Butler courtesy of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica

“It’s more than a church; it’s more than a building. It really is a symbol of hope. We’re doing what Father Baker wanted: to change lives for the better.” says Monsignor LiPuma. “This is not just my church. It’s our Basilica. It’s our National Shrine, and we want people to know they’re most welcome here.”

A century after its consecration, the Basilica continues to carry out Father Baker’s vision remaining a place of faith, hope, and welcome for all who walk through its doors.