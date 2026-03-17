How to Spend the Day Between the Games

In town for a sporting event at KeyBank Center? Dive into our city’s legendary food scene or check out a few standout attractions. Buffalo has plenty to keep sports fans busy before and after games!

Big Ditch Brewing Company

Catch the Action Around Town

Even before the game begins, gametime energy fills Buffalo’s bars and breweries. Spots like Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, Big Ditch Brewing Company and Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill are popular gathering places during big sporting events, with plenty of screens, great food and lively crowds. It’s the perfect setting to settle in for an afternoon of buzzer beaters while soaking up the tournament atmosphere with fellow fans. Check out more ideas for places to watch the game here: FANtastic Places to Watch the Game – Visit Buffalo .

Buffalo Iron Works

Explore Buffalo’s Sports Entertainment District

While you’re in town, take some time to explore Buffalo’s growing Sports Entertainment District surrounding KeyBank Center. The downtown neighborhood has become a hub for fans before and after games, with restaurants, bars and gathering spots all within walking distance of the arena. Stop by places like Southern Tier Brewery Buffalo or Other Half Brewing for a pregame drink, grab dinner nearby, or simply soak in the buzz of fellow fans in town for the tournament. The district also offers plenty of entertainment beyond the games themselves, including live music at nearby venues like Buffalo Iron Works and laughs at Helium Comedy Club, making it easy to turn the day between rounds into a full night out downtown.

Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub

Follow the Buffalo Wing Trail

Of course, no trip to Buffalo is complete without experiencing the food that made the city famous. The Buffalo Wing Trail is a must for first-time visitors and seasoned wing lovers alike, connecting dozens of local bars and restaurants that each serve their own take on the original Buffalo classic. From neighborhood taverns to modern restaurants putting creative spins on the dish, the trail is the ultimate way to experience Buffalo’s signature flavor while you’re in town for the tournament.

Ultimate Buffalo Food Trail

Taste Your Way Through Buffalo’s Signature Foods

If you’re ready to expand your Buffalo food tour even further, the Ultimate Buffalo Food Trail highlights some of the region’s most iconic bites. Visitors can track down local staples like beef on weck, pierogi, sponge candy and Buffalo-style pizza while exploring neighborhoods throughout the city. Think of it as a self-guided culinary tour that pairs perfectly with a weekend of basketball.

Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Check Out Some of Buffalo’s Iconic Attractions

If you’re looking to mix a little culture into your weekend, Buffalo is home to several standout attractions worth visiting. The Buffalo AKG Art Museum is one of the country’s leading institutions for modern and contemporary art, with a newly expanded campus featuring striking architecture, outdoor sculptures and rotating exhibitions. Architecture fans can also tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, widely considered one of the architect’s greatest Prairie-style designs and a National Historic Landmark located in Buffalo’s Parkside neighborhood. Sports fans may also want to stop by the Buffalo History Museum to see the ICONS: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports exhibit, which explores the deep connection between sports and the city’s identity through memorable moments, legendary athletes and historic artifacts. And of course, the world-renowned beauty of Niagara Falls is just a 25-minute drive up the road. Check out our event calendar for a full rundown of what’s happening during your day off, including live music at Buffalo Iron Works, Pausa Art House, the Town Ballroom and more! Buffalo, NY, Events Calendar | Upcoming Events & Festivals

Resurgence Brewing Co.

Raise a Glass at a Buffalo Brewery

Buffalo’s growing craft beer scene makes it easy to turn the day between games into a relaxed brewery tour. Local and regional favorites like all pour a wide range of locally brewed beers and often feature lively atmospheres on tournament weekends. Many also have plenty of screens, meaning you won’t have to miss a single moment while sampling Buffalo’s craft beer culture.

Between the wings, the breweries and a few cultural stops along the way, Buffalo offers plenty of ways to make the most of your day!