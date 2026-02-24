Hospitality Study Recommends 400-room Downtown Hotel

Commissioned Research Forecasts Potential Growth

Visit Buffalo today released the results of a comprehensive tourism market study with a key finding: A new full-service convention center hotel is vital for the region’s continued growth as a host of meetings and conventions. The study, conducted by HVS, recommends that the community prioritize and open an upscale downtown hotel, with at least 400 rooms, near the Buffalo Convention Center.

The report highlighted a clear need in Buffalo, according to the research by HVS, a leading hospitality consulting firm. While the city offers quality downtown hotel options, it lacks a “headquarters” style property that can offer large room blocks and the full-service amenities needed to attract bigger conventions and events. This style of hotel would enhance the performance and competitiveness of the convention center, as well as better position Buffalo as a destination for meetings and conventions.

Visit Buffalo will use the results to advocate for a headquarters hotel and share the study with local elected officials and developers, as it demonstrates the viability of the project.

“Buffalo has the venues, attractions, and walkable downtown that planners want. What we lack is a hotel with enough rooms to accommodate big events,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo. “The study and its findings confirm what we have long known: In order to attract large-scale conventions and gatherings, Buffalo needs to have enough rooms at a single hotel that is an easy walk to the convention center.”

The report also shows that meetings, groups, and domestic demand are the drivers for a convention-focused hotel of this size. With the addition of 400 rooms, HVS projected that the broader downtown hotel market would have stable, average annual occupancy rates in the mid-60 percent range.

“From a tourism destination perspective, adding a 400-room hotel to the downtown is part of a long-term strategy,” Kaler said. “Meetings and conventions attract year-round business, fill rooms midweek, and boost spending at restaurants, attractions, and small businesses. A headquarters hotel would enhance the entire downtown ecosystem.”

The study concluded that the proposed hotel is a realistic, market-aligned project that would allow Buffalo to host larger conventions and events. By increasing the number of rooms near the convention center, the hotel would bring economic benefits to other downtown hotels, restaurants, attractions, and local businesses.

“As a hotel operator in downtown Buffalo, we see firsthand how often opportunities are limited by the lack of large room blocks,” said Thomas Long, Visit Buffalo board chair and general manager of The Westin Buffalo. “A large convention hotel would help us by attracting new business. That would be a huge boost for the entire hotel community and for restaurants, retailers, and venues throughout downtown.”

Visit Buffalo is the destination marketing organization for Buffalo and Erie County, promoting the region for tourism, meetings and sporting events. By showcasing the area’s culture, attractions and hospitality, Visit Buffalo drives visitor spending and supports economic growth