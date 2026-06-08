East Aurora named a Northeast Regional Winner in PARADE’s “America’s Favorite Small Towns” Competition

East Aurora is a finalist for the national title, which will be announced later this month

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — East Aurora is one of only two Northeast Regional Winners in PARADE Magazine’s “America’s Favorite Small Towns” competition.

The village received the distinction alongside Montpelier, Vt., and is one of only 10 regional winners across the United States. East Aurora is officially in the final round for the “America’s Favorite Small Town” national title, which will be announced by the outlet later this month.

As a finalist, East Aurora was featured in a full-color spread in the May 29 special edition of the magazine. The article spotlights Vidler’s 5 & 10, the Roycroft Campus, Fisher-Price, the Aurora Theatre, and more.

East Aurora was nominated for the contest by Visit Buffalo. Community voting was open from Nov. 2025 to Feb. 28, 2026.

More than 150,000 votes were cast nationwide for the contest. PARADE editors will determine the final national winner.

“East Aurora deserves this recognition,” Visit Buffalo president and CEO Patrick Kaler said. “From the Roycroft Campus to the shops on Main Street, East Aurora is filled with history, charm, and community spirit. We’d like to share our appreciation for everyone who voted for East Aurora and helped us share its story with readers and future visitors!”

“For a small town, we have a lot going on: the Roycroft Campus, locally-owned small businesses and shops, we have tour buses coming in,” said Don Vidler, co-owner of Vidler’s 5 & 10. “East Aurora is really a Norman Rockwell, Currier and Ives place.”

The winning town will receive a PARADE x Steller activation at their town’s July 4 festivities – which could include celebrity involvement, sponsor giveaways, and national media coverage.

PARADE Magazine’s special editions are distributed in grocery stores, bookstores and other retailers.

A PARADE feature about East Aurora’s designation can be found here: America’s Favorite Small Towns 2026: Meet the Regional Winners – Parade.

Visit Buffalo is the destination marketing organization for Buffalo and Erie County, promoting the region for tourism, meetings and sporting events. By showcasing the area’s culture, attractions and hospitality, Visit Buffalo drives visitor spending and supports economic growth.