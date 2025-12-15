Discover Buffalo’s Most Beloved Neighborhood Bakeries

In Buffalo, top-notch pastries and perfectly chewy bagels are increasingly available around almost every corner. Western New York’s bakery landscape is defined by independently owned and operated neighborhood spots, says Christa Glennie, food editor at Buffalo Spree. And for Glennie, the resurgence is about more than baked goods; it’s a return to form.

“Every neighborhood needs a real bakery making bread and sweets from scratch using unadulterated ingredients,” she asserts. “It’s time for every neighborhood to get its daily bread from a local baker again.”

This return to quality isn’t accidental. The vibrant local bakery scene is thanks, in part, to “pioneers who did a ton of one-on-one customer education” about why ingredients and methods matter. “That customer education is emotional labor no one includes on a balance sheet, and it’s game-changing for our region,” she says. “I’d argue that a few of the places on this list can hold their own against some of the best bakeries in the country, including big-city spots.”

With so many exceptional choices, the only challenge is deciding where to go first. So, sink your teeth into this sweet and savory list of neighborhood favorites and know that it’s ever harder to go wrong.

Miller’s Thumb

Website // Instagram // 258 Highland Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14223

Not far outside city limits in the Town of Tonawanda, Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Cafe gets high marks for milling its own flour. Peep the process for yourself through the window when you walk in! Head baker and owner Stephen Horton has been nominated for a James Beard Award numerous times. The cafe specializes in a variety of loaves, bagels (the best Glennie’s ever had in Western New York), cookies, scones, and even viennoiserie. Excellent coffee from local darling Overwinter pairs well with pretty much anything.

BreadHive Bakery & Cafe

Website // Instagram // 402 Connecticut Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

This worker-owned bakery and cafe focuses on sourdough bread and bagels, shaping each by hand around a big table that embodies the mission of good bread and good work. Must-trys include the pretzels and bagels, which make a perfect base for their pop-diva-named sandwiches like the Aaliyah (scrambled egg, cheddar, maple syrup, butter, protein) and the Britney (smoked salmon, onion, cuke, lemon and dill cream cheese). As the shop celebrates a decade in business in 2026, they’ve also expanded hours and are now open every day of the week.

Eileen’s Centerview Bakery

Website // Facebook // 465 Center Road, West Seneca, NY 14224

With a bakery case that will transport you back in time, the search for regional specialties from the sweets side of the menu ends at Eileen’s. This cherished institution in West Seneca makes everything from scratch following handed-down recipes, including pastry hearts and peanut sticks. For something shareable, the almond ring—a Danish pastry made with flaky dough and overfilled with housemade almond paste—is Eileen’s signature.

Butter Block

Website // Instagram // 426 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

“Can’t make up your mind? Butter Block is the answer,” says Glennie, noting that it’s one of only two or three Western New York food spots that could rank internationally. This beloved French-style pâtisserie specializes in exquisite, flaky laminated doughs. Signature items include a classic croissant and the pain au chocolat, both made with imported French butter. As one Visit Buffalo contributor once said, their pastries will transport you to France. Additionally, if you happen to be at Buffalo AKG, you can find Butter Block’s goodies at Cornelia Cafe Thursday through Monday.

Fresh Arabic Sweets

Facebook // 560 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY 14207

The sweet smell of honey and nuts greets visitors in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood, where Fresh Arabic Sweets is an essential stop for authentic Middle Eastern desserts. The team bakes fresh baklava daily—fine sheets of phyllo pastry layered with pistachios, walnuts, or cashews and coated in honey or syrup. Kunafa—a sweet cheese pastry—is also a must-taste.

Artigiana

Website // Instagram // 935 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210

Lines have been known to form at this Italian bakery and cafe in Larkinville, where Shannon Wilson approaches bread as an art form. Evidence of the craft can be seen on rolling carts on a visit, as can brown sacks of thoughtfully sourced ingredients. As with every bakery on this list, the list of noteworthy items runs long. Many early patrons gush about the chocolate- and strawberry-stuffed croissants, while others with heartier appetites praise the pancetta breakfast sandwich and anything involving the housemade focaccia.

Five Points

Website // Instagram // 44 Brayton Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

The humble breakfast of toast levels up at Five Points Bakery in its namesake neighborhood on Buffalo’s lower west side. Well known for its commitment to locally sourced goods—from wheat for bread to honey, milk, eggs, and more—this cozy yet rustic spot specializes in whole grain bread and offers naturally leavened, hearty sourdoughs (even sourdough croissants!). It’s a setting that makes you want to stay a while, with mismatched chairs, tables, and dishware that feels like an artist’s cottage. For those with a sweet tooth, opt for a cinnamon roll or cinnamon swirl bread.

18-Mile Bakery

Website // Facebook // 84 Lake Street, Hamburg, NY 14075

Nestled in the Southtowns, 18 Mile Bakery is newer to the bakery scene but led by an experienced baker. It’s already stealing the hearts of those who call Hamburg home. Most breads are sourdough, with 18 available on a rotating basis. Brioche cinnamon rolls and sourdough croissants top the list of regulars’ favorites, while owner Scott Koepka favors his marbled rye and potato cheddar garlic parsley loaf.