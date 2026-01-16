Celebrating 100 Years of Shea’s Buffalo

It was christened Buffalo’s “Wonder Theater” by its founder Michael Shea – “it will hush you, awe you, stagger you” proclaimed an ad for the theater’s opening in January 1926. It was no idle boast. Shea’s Buffalo, as it’s now known, was a remarkable achievement – a 4,000-seat movie palace built in a jaw-dropping Spanish Baroque Revival style with an interior designed by the legendary Tiffany & Co. It was a lavish, luxurious theater constructed at the height of a time when movies mesmerized the public. Shea, an ambitious, striving impresario. aspired to greatness both for himself and his hometown. His theater in the heart of Buffalo’s bustling downtown was dramatic evidence of how far both the man and the city had come.

But the wonder wouldn’t last. The Great Depression took its toll on the movie business as did the advent of television in the 1950s. Changing tastes in popular entertainment left the massive movie theaters of the Twenties relics of a bygone era. Shea’s Buffalo continued a downward spiral until it finally closed in 1975. Looking back on the dark days when the building was faced with demolition, it’s a wonder it even survived.

But thanks to a dedicated group of preservationists, theater lovers and hands-on volunteers, Shea’s Buffalo has been returned to its original grandeur. Since the start of restoration efforts in the ‘90s, no part of this landmark has been untouched, including the addition of an expanded stage house built to accommodate the largest touring Broadway shows.

Today, Shea’s Buffalo is the anchor of a reinvigorated Entertainment District, a hub for a neighborhood filled with theaters, restaurants, music venues, bars and clubs. As it celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Wonder Theater is once again a wonder to behold.

All images by Matthew Digati

Visit sheas.org for a calendar of upcoming events, showtimes, ticket purchases and a special look at the past 100 years in the Shea’s Virtual Vault .

Where to Go Before and After the Show

Buffalo Chophouse

282 Franklin St, Buffalo

A special occasion restaurant where the steaks are thick, the martinis dry and the valet parking is free. buffalochophouse.com

Streetlight Brasserie

5 E Huron St, Buffalo

A stylish and sophisticated place that’s perfect for a light dinner and a glass of wine before a show. streetlightbrasserie.com

International House

617 Main St, Buffalo

For ease and convenience – and food from around the world – this sparkling new food hall can’t be beat. internationalhousebuffalo.com

42 North @ The Flats

674 Main St, Buffalo

Looking for a cold one to quench your thirst after a show. This funky but chic craft brewery is just the place. 42ntheflats.com

Banshee’s Irish Pub

257 Franklin St, Buffalo

It’s a bit of Dublin in downtown Buffalo with a bar imported from Ireland, Celtic music, soccer on the TV and Guiness on tap. bansheeirishpub.com

Tudor Lounge

335 Franklin St, Buffalo

A dive bar that gives dive bars a good name with drink specials and live music every night of the week. facebook.com/tudorrocks