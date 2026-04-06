Buffalo to Host Two USA Artistic National Swimming Championships

National Duet Team with Local Olympian Anita Alvarez to Perform

Visit Buffalo and the Buffalo Sports Commission announced today that Buffalo will host two USA Artistic Swimming national competitions this month, drawing about 1,400 athletes, coaches, judges and spectators. As part of the event programming, local Olympian Anita Alvarez will perform, with her swim partner and fellow Olympian Jaime Czarkowski, on April 24 and 25, during the second of the two championship weeks.

USA Artistic Swim. Photo by James Rokop

Alvarez, who grew up swimming for the Town of Tonawanda Aquettes artistic swim team, is one of the country’s top artistic swimmers. She is a three-time Olympian. With Czarkowski, she helped the U.S. win a team silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Performing at home in Western New York is incredibly special,” said Alvarez. “Buffalo will forever be a big part of my journey, and I’m excited to perform in front of this community. It is also incredible to have these athletes here showcasing their talent and the growth of artistic swimming in the city where I started this sport and in the city that has had my back throughout these 13 years competing with Team USA.”

Artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, combines swimming, dance and gymnastics in choreographed routines performed in the water.

Buffalo is known for cultivating elite talent, said Adam Andrasko, CEO of USA Artistic Swimming, the national governing body for the sport. “We are excited to bring these premier USA Artistic Swimming events to Buffalo, a community with a strong reputation. The region is known for hosting high-level national competitions,” he said. “We look forward to memorable championships that highlight the sport’s momentum and continued growth.”

The public is invited to attend both April competitions, a showcase of new talent, at the Burt Flickinger Center pool at Erie Community College’s downtown campus:

Saturday, April 11, during the first competition, team events will be featured, including the Acrobatic Routine. This competitive category is an excellent demonstration of the sport. The day will also include the USA Artistic Swimming AWD – or Athletes With Disabilities Invitational. This relatively new division for athletes with disabilities began in 2021. As they take place throughout the week of April 9–13, the National & Junior Championships and Team Trials are expected to draw approximately 600 participants and spectators. Event times: www.usaartisticswim.org/2026-national-junior-championships-awd-invitational



The second group of competitions, the Youth National Championships and 12U Invitational, taking place throughout the week of April 23–26, is expected to draw about 800 attendees. Friday, April 24, will feature solo, duet, trio and team competitions. Alvarez and Czarkowski will make multiple appearances on April 25 and 26. Event times: www.usaartisticswim.org/2026-youth-championships-12u-invitational

Both championship weeks are expected to generate approximately 1,400 hotel room nights and an estimated $1.3 million in economic impact. “A collaboration with SUNY Erie, the Buffalo Sports Commission, and the Buffalo Swimkins, a local club and host, was instrumental in bringing these events to the city,” Andrasko said.



The Buffalo events come amid renewed national attention following Team USA’s silver medal for team artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics. This was the nation’s first Olympic medal in the sport since 2004. The win has sparked increased visibility and participation, particularly among young athletes.



“With national attention on the sport and a local Olympian in the pool, this is an exciting moment for Buffalo,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo and the Buffalo Sports Commission. “We’re a city that knows how to host and deliver a great experience.”



The Buffalo Sports Commission is a division of Visit Buffalo, the destination marketing organization for Buffalo and Erie County, promoting the region for tourism, meetings and sporting events. By showcasing the area’s culture, attractions and hospitality, Visit Buffalo drives visitor spending and supports economic growth.