Buffalo Fans Are Gearing Up for the New Highmark Stadium

Experience the exhilarating new home of the Buffalo Bills

Rendering of the new Highmark Stadium / Image provided by the Buffalo Bills

This is a momentous year for the Buffalo nation. After spending more than a half-century in the same stadium – the storied venue once affectionally known as the “Ralph,” – the team will kick off their 2026 season in new digs. The $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium will feature more than 60,000 seats constructed in a way that will bring most fans dozens of feet closer to the action. A 360-degree canopy will provide cover to much of the fanbase while also keeping the stadium open-air – a must for Bills Mafia during those December games. Highmark Stadium will honor the team’s rich history while also celebrating the bright future of the Bills – and Buffalo.

While the Bills will move across the street, the vast parking lots surrounding the new facility will continue to host one of the most legendary tailgate scenes in the National Football League, collectively creating an unrivaled fan experience. Here are five tailgating essentials to pack for your next tailgate in Orchard Park:

Photo by Joe Cascio

Tailgating Essentials

1. Suit up with classic Bills gear like Zubaz pants at local stores like My Cuzin Vintage or Queen City Vintage. mycuzinvintage.com / queencityvintage.com

2. Pack the grill and bring the Sahlen’s Hot Dogs, a Buffalo mainstay for more than 150 years. Then top them with the tangy horseradish zip of Weber’s Mustard, a local staple since 1922. sahlens.com / webersmustard.com

3. Bring potato chips to share and don’t forget the Bison Chip Dip, a game day favorite for more than six decades. uncdairy.com

4. Wash down your meal with a Bills-themed local craft beer, like Thin Man Brewing’s Pills Mafia or Big Ditch Brewing Company’s Bills Make Me Wanna Stout. bigditchbrewing.com / thinmanbrewery.com

5. Keep warm with a Water Buffalo Club hat made by new immigrants from around the world at Stitch Buffalo.