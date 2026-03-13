Breakfast Spots Within 10 Minutes of KeyBank Center

Downtown Buffalo wakes up with serious flavor, and if you’re starting your morning near KeyBank Center, you’re in prime position to enjoy some of the city’s best breakfast vibes. Within 10 minutes, you can find everything from cozy café classics to bold, modern brunch dishes that kick your day into gear. Whether you’re gearing up for a big event, meeting friends before the excitement starts, or just craving a morning pick‑me‑up, the options nearby definitely deliver.

To help you jumpstart your day the right way, here’s your guide to the standout breakfast spots just 10 minutes or less from KeyBank Center.

Swan Street Diner, 700 Swan St.

Enjoy the charm of a fully restored 1937 dining car in Larkinville while savoring elevated classics. Taste the favorites like the house‑made corned beef hash, mini donuts served hot and melting in your mouth, a Smothered Burrito, or delicious breakfast banana split. Swan Street Diner is open 7 days a week from 7am – 3pm.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 5 mins

Photo by Sharon Cantillon.

Streetlight Brasserie, 5 E. Huron St.

Discover this classic brasserie in the heart of downtown Buffalo with modern flair, serving creative cocktails like the Golden Hour, and standout brunch favorites like French toast and chicken‑and‑waffles. Streetlight Brasserie offers weekend brunch, Saturday & Sunday from 11am – 3pm.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 6 mins

Panorama on Seven, 95 Main St.

Up on the seventh floor of the Buffalo Marriott, Panorama on Seven pairs a sweeping skyline and waterfront views with a Southern European–inspired menu infused with local flair featuring dishes like the Canalside Breakfast. Breakfast is served from 6:30am – 11am, 7 days a week.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 2 mins

Cafe 59, 62 Allen St.

Taste eclectic comfort with handcrafted sandwiches, house‑made soups, vibrant salads, brunch specials and entrées that cater to everyone from vegans to hearty carnivores. With creative cocktails and a laid‑back Allentown vibe, it’s the perfect spot for a Sunday brunch with new specials every Sunday.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 9 mins

Wonder Coffeehouse, 323 Ganson St.

Wonder Coffeehouse serves up specialty waffles, both sweet and savory, alongside standout coffee drinks and protein shakes, all inside a reimagined industrial space that feels cozy, creative, and unmistakably Buffalo. Enjoy your specialty waffle in a space close to both Buffalo’s iconic waterfront and within walking distance of the arena.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 3 mins

Toasted, 799 Seneca St.

Fully vegetarian, superfood‑packed toast creations like the fan‑favorite “Pesto is the Besto” all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and served in a cozy, feel‑good café setting. Their breakfast menu includes Smashed Avocado, Italian Fruit Toast, and even fun specials for kids! Breakfast is available Monday – Friday 7am – 3pm and Saturday starting at 9am. Toasted is closed on Sunday.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 5 mins

Betty’s, 370 Virginia St.

Betty’s blends fresh, eclectic, globally inspired comfort food within the charm of Allentown, complete with rotating local art in a sunny dining room. Their menu offers unique breakfast dishes like the French Toast Casserole or Carnitas con Huevos and vegan options like Tofu Scramble.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 9 mins

Patina 250, 250 Delaware Ave.

Patina 250 brings casually refined cuisine to downtown Buffalo, blending fresh ingredients with creative, flavored dishes inspired by Western New York. Breakfast is served from 7am – 10am and the menu offers flavor options like the Classic Eggs Benedict and a Smoked Salmon & Bagel.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 7 mins

Photo by Sevens Bakery

Sevens Bakery, 225 Louisiana St.

Sevens Bakery brings plant‑based creativity to Buffalo’s Old First Ward with globally inspired pastries, vibrant sandwiches like their fan‑favorite miso eggplant, and a welcoming, community‑centered atmosphere rooted in sustainability and inclusivity.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 4 mins

Undergrounds Coffee, 580 S Park Ave.

Undergrounds Coffee brews up killer small‑batch roasts and serves all‑day breakfast inside its quirky Old First Ward café, serving creative lattes, hearty sandwiches, and vegan‑friendly options. Grab a honey lavender latte or fan‑favorite Colonel Francisco sandwich at this funeral‑home‑turned‑coffee‑house.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 4 mins

Paula’s Donuts brings its legendary, hand‑cut sweets to Larkinville, serving over thirty donut varieties from classics to whimsical specialties, all freshly baked in a bright, bustling spot at 872 Seneca Street.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 5 mins

Overwinter Coffee, 9 Genesee St.

Overwinter Coffee’s downtown micro‑café pours some of Buffalo’s finest single‑origin espresso in a cozy space overlooking the historic Gold Dome, perfect for savoring a meticulously crafted cappuccino or citrus‑bright pour‑over.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 6 mins

Photo by Taki’s

Taki’s, 45 Court St.

Savor Greek‑American comfort food in downtown Buffalo with all‑day breakfasts, hearty souvlaki plates, and beloved classics like lemon soup and gyro, all served in a diner‑style space where regulars are treated like family. Breakfast is served all day, 9am – 2pm, Monday – Friday.

Driving distance from KeyBank Center: 6 mins

Still Hungry? Continue your journey into Buffalo’s Five Points Neighborhood, where breakfast stalwarts Butter Block Bakery, Remedy House and Five Points Bakery stand within feet of each other. Park the car and try all three neighborhood staples!