7 Restaurants in Buffalo That are Open on Christmas

Who says you need to cook a holiday ham on Christmas? Whether you’re dining out (or carrying out) on Christmas for religious reasons or purely for the love of samosas, Buffalo has you covered. Below are some restaurants that are open on Christmas.

Photo by James Vogt

Home Taste

3106 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

Whether you’re looking for American Chinese food or authentic Chinese food, Home Taste has it all. Try their popular braised beef brisket noodle soup for some cozy vibes and don’t forget to order some steamed buns or dumplings on the side. There are tons of menu items, so I recommend getting a lot and saving the leftovers!

Visit their website to view their full menu and call (716) 322-0088 to place an order.

New Jewel of India

1609 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

If you want a more upscale dine-in experience this Christmas, New Jewel of India is your place to go! Start your meal off with samosas and pakoras, then explore the vegetarian menu. Yellow dal (a lentil dish with rice) and aloo gobhi (a potato and cauliflower curry dish) are great for Indian food newbies. For spice lovers—rejoice! Certain menu items will leave you grabbing your mango lassi yogurt drink for sweet relief.

Visit their website to view the menu and order carry-out. Buffet options are available Thursday–Saturday. Reserve a table here.

KBBQ and Hot Pot

4224 Maple Road Suite 110, Amherst, NY 14226

Looking for a dining experience that’s fun for the whole family? Try KBBQ and Hot Pot! This Korean BBQ restaurant is all-you-can-eat for a very affordable price. Pick your broth and head over to the buffet to grab all the ingredients your heart desires. From jumbo shrimp to whole steaks to a vast noodle selection, you’ll be sure to leave satisfied. Save room for dessert at the end!

Visit their website to make your reservation.

Panorama on Seven

95 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Enjoy a festive view of Buffalo’s skyline as you have dinner and a cocktail at this elevated (literally) restaurant. Order your very own charcuterie board for #girldinner, then grab the filet mignon as your main. Finish off the night with sponge candy cheesecake for dessert and feel like a true Buffalonian. Looking for our iconic candies to take home for friends and family? Check out our sponge candy guide here.

Visit their website to make your reservation.

WIND Japanese and Thai

7566 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221

Robot takeover? Nope, that’s your waiter who brings all your food and drinks at this techy-chic restaurant. You can order a la carte, but we would recommend getting the all-you-can-eat option. With quick service and some killer nigiri, you’ll be ringing in the new year on the right foot. Complement your meal with one of their upscale cocktails—I suggest the Yuzu Blossom as an artsy alternative to the French 75. And don’t worry, there are plenty of nonalcoholic cocktails for dry January!

Visit their website to place a reservation or use their online ordering tool here.

Al Aqsa

1350 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14211

Al Aqsa has your holiday covered, whether you’re spending some #metime for the holidays, or entertaining a crowd at your place. Their winter combos offer a selection of their most popular dishes, including biryani, curry, kebab, fried chicken, and much more. As a bonus, this restaurant also doubles as a grocery store! Stock up on your staples so you can hunker down after the holiday frenzy and live deliciously.

Order online using their website here.

Photo by Michael Reese

Red Pepper

3910 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14226

Nothing warms you up in the winter quite like a big bowl of pho. And we’re not exaggerating when we say big. These are massive bowls of pho. Specializing in Vietnamese and Chinese food, Red Pepper offers generous portion sizes and a huge menu. Each meal comes with a kettle of hot tea and ends on a plate of sliced oranges and fortune cookies. To me, it’s a must to order the Spicy Beef Noodle Soup when you come here. Even after gorging yourself, you’ll still have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow!

Red Pepper is walk-in only. Order by phone by calling (716) 831-3878 after viewing their menu, or order online through Doordash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats.